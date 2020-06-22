Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,090,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 30,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.21. 21,807,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1,109.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 8,242.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.