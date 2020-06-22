MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $13,700.36 and $20.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

