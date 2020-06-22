Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) traded down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16, 4,389,322 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,866,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Menlo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 153.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

