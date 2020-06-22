MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and $3,856.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

