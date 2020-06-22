Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 376,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.94. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 175,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,836,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 230,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

