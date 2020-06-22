Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.44. 299,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $938,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Model N by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.