Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Momo has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Momo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Momo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,378,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Momo by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 850,092 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after acquiring an additional 594,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

