Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. AXA acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

