Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Get Myokardia alerts:

NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,341. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myokardia will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.