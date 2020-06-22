Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151.82 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00011811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, CoinFalcon and Bitinka. Nano has a total market cap of $151.82 million and $10.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,646.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.51 or 0.02513950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.21 or 0.02469377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00458059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00684296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00549836 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Nanex, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Mercatox, Bitinka, Binance, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Koinex, CoinEx, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

