Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of Nanometrics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.95. 1,029,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 259,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 304,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

