Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of Nanometrics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.95. 1,029,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. Nanometrics has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.71 and a beta of 1.28.
Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.
About Nanometrics
Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.
