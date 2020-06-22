Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 163,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,502. The company has a market cap of $94.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.58. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

