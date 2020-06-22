Nebula AI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $417,398.02 and $23.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.99 or 0.05470410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013291 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Nebula AI is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,918,679,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

