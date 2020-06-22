Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Update

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 12,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Netflix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.49.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.