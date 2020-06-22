Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $134.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 633,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,999. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

