Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $134.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.82.
Shares of NBIX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 633,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,999. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.