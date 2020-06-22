Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Hits $13.94 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $3.58 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,966,502 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

