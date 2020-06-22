Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Neutron has a market cap of $212,913.02 and $74.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000542 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013384 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

