New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.12. New Gold shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 60,494,400 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.55 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New Gold by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,135,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,010 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,830 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

