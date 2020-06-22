New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NMFC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 558,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.17.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,478,490.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 622,861 shares of company stock worth $5,425,708 in the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 98,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

