NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Update

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,199. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

