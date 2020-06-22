Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Nice in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.55.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.74. 561,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. Nice has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $197.00.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nice by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Nice by 1,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after acquiring an additional 604,769 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.