Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $141,290,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

