Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 6.2%

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, approximately 17,326,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 17,683,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Cowen started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). It manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

