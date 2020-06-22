NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 965,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of NMI by 24.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 568,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NMI by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,625,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

