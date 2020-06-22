No BS Crypto (NOBS) Hits Market Cap of $45,355.05

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $45,355.05 and $19,748.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.57 or 0.05518311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013172 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004441 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto (CRYPTO:NOBS) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

