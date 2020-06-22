Noir (NOR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $563.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $319,056.72 and approximately $563.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.01852814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00172555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00111467 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,329,659 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

