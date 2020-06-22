Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,702,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after buying an additional 146,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $30,898,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,146,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 146,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,173. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norbord will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Norbord from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

