Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $18.22

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $18.22. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 78,742,400 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $45.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,846.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 323.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 96,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

