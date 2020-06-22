NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.37. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 5,461,300 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
