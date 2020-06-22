NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.37. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 5,461,300 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $171,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $678,399.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,860.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,843 shares of company stock worth $2,880,661 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

