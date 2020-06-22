OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, OAX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $76,361.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.05495562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,316,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.