Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.11. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,676,000 after acquiring an additional 252,440 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

