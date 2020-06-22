OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. 2,970,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,628. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

