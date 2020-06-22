Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OIS. Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

OIS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,534. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $308.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.