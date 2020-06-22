Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Olin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 9,799,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,622. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

