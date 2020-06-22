OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 838,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,523. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.39. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in OneMain by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in OneMain by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in OneMain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 774,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

