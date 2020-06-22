Opacity (OPQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,385.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $904,855.70 and approximately $17,385.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01852423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00110865 BTC.

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

