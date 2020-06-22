Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 39.9% Higher This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 39.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $362,584.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.01852814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00172555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00111467 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

