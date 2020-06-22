Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE OPY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 97,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,106. The company has a market cap of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.77 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Oppenheimer by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Oppenheimer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

