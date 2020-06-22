Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NYSE OPY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 97,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,106. The company has a market cap of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.77 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
