Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 30,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Oracle alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,567,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.