ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Short Interest Update

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,413. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $302.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORBC. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

