Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.14 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.00 or 0.05466471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031895 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,867,334 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.