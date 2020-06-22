Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.40. Ovid Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 8,845,300 shares trading hands.

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $405.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 497,984 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

