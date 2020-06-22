Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Benchmark

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Owens Corning from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,836. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 40.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 505,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 144,412 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 237.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 55,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

