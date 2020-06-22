Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Update

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OXM stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $42.92. 277,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,431. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $717.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

