Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Up 6.5%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.92, approximately 1,759,514 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,653,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXLC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

