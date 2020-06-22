PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PACCAR by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,565,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

