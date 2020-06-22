Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Down 13.2% in June

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

PGRE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 6,322,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paramount Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

