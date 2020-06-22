Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.63

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 465100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($4.74). Equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

