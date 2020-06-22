PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,775.29

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,775.29 or 0.19064534 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $49.53 million and $718,106.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.05514246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 27,902 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

