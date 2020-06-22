PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 14,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.88. 7,630,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

